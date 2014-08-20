Twitter’s six second video sharing app, Vine, introduced advanced video editing and video importing features today — two major additions which will forever change the service going forward. We’ll get to why in a moment.

The update is rolling out now for iOS users. Unfortunately, Vine shares that they must “stay tuned for the upcoming Android release.” It has no time-frame available for the Android update.

This release significantly diminishes the restraints of Vine’s built-in video creation tools. Previously, people could only create videos in-the-moment (read: ephemeral) and had to use the app’s camera creatively in order to make a captivating video. Now, the overall vibe of the network may quickly change, as desktop video editing tools and non-ephemeral compositions come into play.

Perhaps most important, the update makes Vine far more friendly for advertisers, as it enables companies to produce videos professionally, outside of the app.

Buried in today’s announcement, Vine also revealed that “every month more than 100 million people watch Vines across the web,” according to the company’s Google Analytics data. Vine, however, did not share any raw data to verify this statistic.