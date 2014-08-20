If anybody needs to get constant, real-time information in a Google Glass-like wearable, it’s doctors and other healthcare workers.

Healthcare is one of the two major markets being addressed by San Francisco-based Wearable Intelligence, which makes software for wearable data presentation used by people in the healthcare and the energy industries.

The company is now raising a $8.4 million in venture capital, according to a filing today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Intelligence has raised $7.9 million of the target amount and has been building the round since August 6, 2014.

On its website, the company lists as investors Google Ventures, First Round, Andreessen Horowitz, KPCB, Initialized Capital, and Subtracted Capital.

The company says that its technology can display all kinds of clinical data on the inside of the Google Glass wearable. This can include data pulled directly from an electronic health records system. It can also deliver data real-time vitals data streams (like a patient’s heart rate), clinical alerts, and notifications of errors or exception conditions.

In a hospital setting, the wearable display could show doctors patient lists, which would include room number, patient name, chief complaint, resident assigned, labs, vitals, radiology data, etc. If new lab results come in for a patient, the system could send the doctor a push notification.

While Google Glass isn’t well regarded by movie theater owners and by much of the public at large, it’s been welcomed by the healthcare industry. Currently, a number of pilot programs in hospitals and operating rooms are in progress.

The energy industry applications of the product are less compelling, but possibly attractive to large companies working in remote area. The system can be used to push safety guidelines to workers. Worker can send back equipment or resources data to a manager or foreman.

Calls to the company for comment were not returned by post time.