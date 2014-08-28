Apple appears to be ready to pull the trigger on Near Field Communications (NFC) and mobile payments.

As we reported in June, the iPhone 6 will likely contain an NFC radio inside. Adding evidence to the pile, Wired is reporting this morning that its own sources are saying that NFC is in the phone.

This will bring Apple into parity with the many Android phones that already have the chip and functionality.

After VentureBeat broke the story earlier this summer about the NFC chip (and other features), many on Twitter doubted the need for the chip in the phone, citing the relative immaturity of the mobile payments industry.

The debate over NFC and iPhone has been going on for a long time, actually. Apple may have been hesitating because of the array of competing payment standards that have balkanized the space.

Google has its own payments standard in Wallet. Then there’s ISIS, which is supported by Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. There’s also the Merchant Customer Exchange, supported by Target, Walmart, and Sears. All of them use NFC.

Retailers are waiting for a dominant standard to emerge so that they won’t have to replace their current systems more than once.

However, Apple’s acceptance of the technology may have the effect of moving the mobile, financial, retail communities toward getting mobile payment systems in place.

Apple is set to announce two new iPhones at an event Sept. 9.