Short of showing off an actual iPhone 6, this is our best look yet at what Apple may be cooking up for next week.

Russian YouTuber Rozetked put together a variety of purported iPhone 6 parts. Rosetked ended up with something that doesn’t look far off from what is believed to be the final product. Indeed, it matches what we’ve seen from a slew of leaked iPhone 6 photos.

The video shows off just about everything we expect from the iPhone 6: a larger screen (this one looks like it’s 4.7-inches); a curved and thinner design; prominent antenna bands on the rear of the case; and a power switch on the side of the phone (which will be easier to reach than a button on top).

Of course, Rozetked can’t actually turn on this iPhone unit, since it’s just made up of a bunch of leaked parts. But the video at least gives us a close look at the iPhone 6’s potential design, as well as how it compares directly to an iPhone 5S.

Apple is expected to reveal to two new iPhone models and its long-awaited wearable at its media event on September 9. We’ll be keeping an eye out for further leaks. But for now, check out our roundup of everything we expect Apple to announce next week.

Via 9to5Mac