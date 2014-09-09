Apple unveiled its long-rumored smartwatch and launched the next-generation iPhone today at an event in Cupertino, Calif. You can watch the replay of Apple’s keynote right here.
Here’s all of our coverage from today’s event:
- Apple announces the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus
- Apple unveils the long-awaited Apple Watch
- Apple launches Apple Pay: Its NFC mobile wallet for the iPhone 6
- Live analysis of Apple’s iPhone 6 and Apple Watch launch
- Apple’s new A8 processor will power console-like 3D mobile games
- The App Store now has 1.3 million apps
For a full list of everything Apple announced, head here: Everything Apple announced at its iPhone 6 & Apple Watch event.