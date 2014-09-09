Apple unveiled its long-rumored smartwatch and launched the next-generation iPhone today at an event in Cupertino, Calif. You can watch the replay of Apple’s keynote right here.

Here’s all of our coverage from today’s event:

Mobile developer or publisher?

Learn how the most successful developers get better users for less money, with our VB Insight Report.

For a full list of everything Apple announced, head here: Everything Apple announced at its iPhone 6 & Apple Watch event.