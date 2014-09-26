Kik Messenger may have been a lone wolf pushing HTML5 on mobile, but that’s made it the perfect partner for mobile games marketplace Clay.io.

Clay.io, founded in 2012, is a marketplace for games currently living inside Kik’s platform, and it’s announcing today that it has raised $550,000 in seed funding from gaming companies DeNA and Chukong, along with Indeed co-founder Rony Kahan, to keep entertaining Kik’s users.

Clay.io got started after founder Austin Hallock began building web-based games and realized there was no marketplace for them like the one Steam provides for desktop games. He was drawn to HTML5-based games because they don’t require downloading and players can just jump in.

So he decided to build his own marketplace, and Clay.io was born.

During the first two years, Clay.io gathered more 1,500 games, both first- and third-party and of varying degrees of quality, Hallock told VentureBeat in an interview. During that period, Clay.io amassed about 20,000 users, which wasn’t nearly the level it wanted.

Kik, a messaging app that doesn’t require a phone number or email, has been getting a lot of engagement from its users due to the web-based mini-apps, or “mobile web pages,” as the company calls them, found inside the app. These web pages are designed to function entirely inside the Kik app, and they vary from games to quizzes, video apps, and everything in between. Today, Kik has 150 million users.

“Kik was the other side of the equation,” Hallock said. The Clay.io team started integrating into Kik’s platform in December 2013, looking to leverage Kik’s mass of users.

It worked. Clay.io has since grown to about four million users.

Mobile games that help you meet people

Discovery is a big part of the Clay.io-Kik partnership. Inside a Clay.io game, there’s a pull-out menu on the right that displays recommendations of other popular games to help users find and play new ones, and to keep them engaged in the app. “What we know about our users is that they’re looking for new and fun things to do. They don’t just come to Kik to talk to their friends, they also come to hang out,” said Kik vice president of marketing Heather Galt in an interview with VentureBeat. “They’re always looking for things to do.”