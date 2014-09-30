A few years ago, web-ad network Intergi Entertainment launched its Playwire online video-ad platform. And now that video ad network has become so successful that Intergi is changing its name to Playwire Media, and it is serving four billion ad views each month across 165 countries.

Playwire’s Jayson Dubin, chief executive, said that the Deerfield, Fla.-based company has become the largest digital content ad exchange in entertainment and games. It reaches 52 million unique visitors a month in the U.S., according to market researcher comScore. And now the company is expanding into music, sports, film, and other sectors of entertainment such as comedy. Worldwide, Playwire reaches 277 million monthly unique users.

“We’re proud of our phenomenal growth this past year,” said Dubin, founder of Playwire Media. “Online video for both desktop and mobile has been the major force driving our top line growth as publishers and creators clamor to find more profitable avenues to monetize their video content, while simultaneously controlling their intellectual property. Our rapid success is based on combining a highly scalable video ad platform with the ability to deploy customizable unique creatives at scale.”

VB Insight: How the most successful game developers monetize their games

He added, “We have found creators in many industries wanting to monetize digital content, but the existing solutions were either cost-prohibitive or offered insignificant revenue for the people who create the content. We have a ‘publisher-centric’ philosophy, and publishers are our first priority. This commitment is reflected in our business model, which ensures publishers and content creators receive a substantial revenue share with a guaranteed 100 percent global ad fill.”

During August, the company said it served one billion ads worldwide on mobile alone. It has had 340 million video mobile ad views since it started doing that in December 2013. More than 4,000 developers have joined the Playwire Media ad exchange.

Dubin founded Intergi in 2007 as a web ad network with a focus on video games. In 2011, it started Playwire to focus on video ads. Playwire created a customizable and scalable video player that enables publishers and content creators to monetize and syndicate their video content at no cost. Playwire encodes and hosts the content so that the customers don’t have to do that themselves. It provides analytics and matches publishers with brand advertisers via a direct sales team.

Playwire aims to give publishers two times to 10 times the ad revenue they generate from other video platforms. The publishers retain the copyright to their content, and they give a revenue share to Playwire.

Rivals include YouTube, Vevo, Brightcove, and Ooyala.