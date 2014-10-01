Hewlett-Packard’s Vertica division and DeltaDNA are teaming up to provide game developers with more knowledge about their players. The companies are providing Vertica’s database analytics software and DeltaDNA’s own player relationship-management tools to companies that need to understand player behavior in mobile games.

This may not be sexy, but it’s a way for game developers to get a competitive advantage by understanding players, targeting them with engaging offers, and monetizing them better. The tools provide for deep custom queries on customer data that can lead to insights about how to monetize players. And customers can now integrate third-party tools like Tableau to unlock information in the data.

With the Vertica tools, game developers can do predictive modeling and big data mining. So far, massive game publishers such as Ubisoft and Supercell are using the technology.

The DeltaDNA platform enables online game publishers and developers to collect, analyze, and segment player data to improve experiences and engagement. You can set up real-time targeted messages to shape the game environment for specific groups of players. It can manage big volumes of data that millions of players generate in free-to-play, social casino, and real-money gambling games.

Image Credit: DeltaDNA

DeltaDNA will integrate Vertica into its platform via its new Direct Access module. “Vertica is widely regarded as the best database technology for analytics in the market and the platform of choice for major publishers and developers, so we’re delighted to be strengthening our relationship with them,” DeltaDNA chief technology officer Chris Wright said in a statement.

“The speed of Vertica combined with rich functionality of the DeltaDNA platform enables game producers to undertake train-of-thought analytics and engage with players in real-time, to make game personalization a reality,” said Joel Brunger, UK & Ireland sales manager at HP Vertica, in a statement.

DeltaDNA has 30 employees, and it has raised $5 million to date. Its investors include Par Equity, STV Ventures, and the Scottish Investment Bank. Rivals such as Upsight have claimed a competitive advantage through better database properties stemming from the merger of Kontagent and PlayHaven.