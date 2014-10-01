Playstudios says it is ushering in the next generation of mobile table games with its MyVegas Blackjack mobile game launching today. That’s a bold thing to say, considering there are dozens of companies with social casino games.

Burlingame, Calif.-based Playstudios sets itself apart by giving away real-world rewards such as complimentary rooms in Las Vegas hotels through a partnership with MGM. Playstudios already has a top-ranked free-to-play MyVegas Slots app. And while social gaming fans have embraced titles in poker, slots, and bingo, blackjack games haven’t taken off.

The new game is available today on iOS, Google Play, and Amazon devices. It offers players the chance to earn real-world casino, restaurant, and entertainment rewards while enjoying a familiar Blackjack experience.

“Blackjack is one of the most popular casino games, and with no breakout app in the blackjack genre, we identified this an opportunity to create a category-defining product,” said Andrew Pascal, chief executive of Playstudios. “Our team took a serious look at what worked well within our mobile MyVegas Slots app, and we asked our players what they most enjoyed about the traditional Blackjack gaming experience. In the end, we discovered some great opportunities for innovation, and those insights drove the development of MyVegas Blackjack.”

The blackjack game offers players the traditional tempo, look, and feel of casino-style blackjack. It has pretty graphics, unique game mechanics, new characters, and a night-time environment.

Among the new features included are the Bold Play Meter, Mobile Challenges, Collectible Items, and Game Variations. Players can choose from multiple table themes related to a bunch of iconic MGM Resorts casino brands, including Aria, MGM Grand, The Mirage, New York-New York, and Excalibur. The loyalty points from other MyVegas games work with the blackjack game.