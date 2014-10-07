G2 Crowd announced its Fall 2014 best business intelligence ratings today, giving top honors to long-time category leader Tableau as well as Oracle BI, TIBCO Spotfire, SAS Business Intelligence, and Qlikview.

The highest-scoring? Tableau Desktop.

Only two of the 14 received G2 Crowd’s dreaded “Niche” categorization: Birst and Pentaho. Niche solutions in G2 Crowd nomenclature are products with both low market penetration and low client satisfaction — not a good place to be.

Either there’s exceptional quality in the BI software, or BI users seem to be fairly easy-to-please people — at least those who rate the software they use.

“Overall, G2 Crowd users were satisfied with the business intelligence products they reviewed,” G2 Crowd said in a statement. “Across all products, reviewers reported the product they use meets their requirements at an average rate of 81 percent, and on average reviewers said they were 81 percent likely to recommend the product they use.”

Other high-ranked solutions include Business Objects, Hyperion, Jaspersoft, and IBM Cognos; but those solutions don’t rate as high in customer satisfaction as the leaders. “High performers” that may not scale as well as other more established solutions include GoodData BI and Alteryx.

“To qualify as a Leader, a product must receive a high customer satisfaction score and have substantial market presence,” the company said.

Overall, G2 Crowd ranked 14 different products out of the more than 88 business intelligence software offerings available. The rankings are based on 330 ratings and reviews written by actual users of the software.

The full rankings are available on G2 Crowd’s website.