Dreamforce 2014 is coming next week and rabid hordes of marketing technologists will be descending on San Francisco to learn about all things Salesforce.

Well, probably not rabid.

But who are these people who are driving $4 billion in Salesforce revenue in 2014? Predictive analytics leader Mintigo turned its analytics on that question recently, and the results are pretty clear: Small and medium-sized software companies are driving Salesforce’ success more than any other industry.

Almost 33 percent of Salesforce customers are in the software industry, according to Mintigo’s data. 55 percent of them are under $10 million in revenue, and 78 percent of them are under $50 million in revenue.

Mintigo collects and continuously updates thousands of data points on millions of companies, a company representative told me. That includes public information such as financials, staff, and hiring, as well as data on the technologies, marketing, and sales tactics that can be derived from an in-depth analysis of the company’s digital footprint — much like a Datanyze, Builtwith, or HG Data.

Interestingly, while only about a third of Salesforce customers also use a marketing automation system to complement their CRM, Marketo is about twice as popular as Salesforce’s own marketing automation solution, Pardot.

Here’s all the data, in infographic form: