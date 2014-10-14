Update October 23: We are no longer accepting applications. If you’re interested in a position on VentureBeat’s news team, please email jobs@venturebeat.com and let us know how you can help us commit great acts of journalism. And we’ll let you know when we’re hiring again.

We’re looking for a few great journalists.

VentureBeat has immediate openings for several tech reporters. We’re looking for ambitious journalists with a proven track record of covering tech news and a hunger to do more.

Want to work for a company with a sustainable business model, revenues that cover its expenses, and a lot more growth on the way? VentureBeat is a great place to do that.

We’re expanding, and we’re looking for reporters to help us with the following beats:

Mobile technology

Social media (and the marketing/advertising business that drives it)

General tech business news

In addition, we’re looking for a copy editor with experience editing tech news.

All of the above are fulltime positions.

You might have heard about our recent round of funding. What you should also know: Our business has been self-sustaining for eight years. We’re building an exciting new research business that will complement our news and events businesses. There are opportunities to get involved with our industry-defining events and our independent market research. But your focus will be on writing and breaking news stories, not doing research or producing events.

We’re growing, and that means you have a chance to get involved in a publication at a point when your contributions can make a real difference.

What’s more, we have a respectful, friendly, supportive work environment. We work hard, we care about doing great journalism, and we have fun doing it.

If you want to apply, fill out our online application (Update: We are no longer accepting applications). It might feel a bit impersonal but this gives us the ability to review all applicants based on the quality of their content — not their name, gender, race/ethnicity, or how well-designed their portfolio site is.