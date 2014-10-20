AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 20, 2014–

Eagle Eye Networks today announced that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) recognized Eagle Eye Networks founder and CEO Dean Drako as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2014 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Santa Barbara, California.

Dean Drako founded Eagle Eye Networks in 2012, leading it to be the first cloud-based video surveillance company to provide both cloud and on-premise recording, making video far more available and easier to use.

Drako was previously founder, president and CEO of Barracuda Networks, where he created the industry’s first email security appliance in 2003 and subsequently grew the company to more than 140 products, 150,000 customers and approximately 1000 employees. Drako had multiple other successful startups; in 2007, he won the Ernst and Young Northern California Entrepreneur of the Year for Networking and Communications. Drako received his BSEE from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and MSEE from the University of California, Berkeley.

“Being named to Goldman Sach’s list is great recognition for an entrepreneur,” said Dean Drako, Eagle Eye Networks President and CEO. “I would like to thank our channel partners for their role in helping Eagle Eye Networks’ cloud-based security camera system gain quick traction.”

“We are honored to recognize Dean Drako as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2014,” said David Solomon, co-head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs. “This is the third year for the summit and our goal remains the same. We pair seasoned and emerging entrepreneurs — the builders and innovators — from a diverse set of industries to discuss how to make vital, enduring companies that reshape industries and boost the world’s economies through innovation.”

For more than 140 years, Goldman Sachs has been advising and financing entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by Goldman Sachs experts, seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Eagle Eye Networks

Eagle Eye Networks delivers the first on-demand cloud based security and operations video management system (VMS) providing both cloud and on-premise recording. Eagle Eye also provides a cloud video API for integrations and application development. The Eagle Eye Platform offers secure, encrypted recording, camera management, mobile viewing and alerts – all 100% cloud managed. The Eagle Eye Cloud Security Camera Video Management System supports a broad array of IP and analog cameras uses Intelligent Bandwidth Management™, making it easy to deploy at single and multiple sites. The API platform uses the Eagle Eye Big Data Video Framework™, with time based data structures used for indexing, search, retrieval and analysis of the live and archived video. Eagle Eye Networks sells through authorized reseller and installation partners. The headquarters is at 411 Brazos St, Suite 101, Austin, TX. For more information please visit www.eagleeyenetworks.com or call +1-512-473-0500.

