Nest, the Google-owned company known for its smart thermostat, announced today that it’s acquiring home automation hub Revolv.

Though details of the deal were undisclosed, Google’s Nest is acquiring the company in order to bring its team into the fold and will no longer sell its product. “Revolv will not be made available to new customers,” Revolv’s website says.

Revolv’s flagship product, a bright red home automation hub, serves as a connecting station for various smart home products such as the Sonos speaker family, Philips Hue lightbulbs, WeMo light switches, and more.

According to the company’s site, it will continue to provide support for existing Revolv customers and still honor its one-year warranty. It will also keep its data under the Revolv Privacy Statement separate from Nest and Google. Revolv’s team is joining the Works with Nest program, Nest’s developer program for integrating other connected devices into the Nest platform, presumably where they’ll take their automation hub know-how and help build it out.

The Works with Nest program also announced today some new additions to its family, including the Pebble, ivee, Life360, Rachio, and SNUPI Technologies.

Nest, which Google acquired in January, has been slowly building its arsenal, launching a smart smoke detector and acquiring cloud-connected home security camera company, Dropcam, back in June for a whopping $555 million. In mid-August, Samsung acquired SmartThings for an alleged $200 million, which makes a competing home automation hub.