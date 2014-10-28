Chinese game tech company Chukong Technologies is launching a number of services for game developers who use the company’s Cocos2d-x game engine.

The Cocos Services Initiative will incorporate a number of third-party game services from partners including Chartboost, Kochava, PlayFab, Scientific Revenue, and Vungle. In doing so, Chukong hopes to compete with rival Unity Technologies, whose cross-platform game engine also includes lots of options for services.

Beijing-based Chukong has more than 400,000 developers using the Cocos2d-x game engine, which is based on an open source framework and can be used to create 2D mobile games. Among the game companies using Cocos2d-x are Zynga, Big Fish Games, and Wooga.

Thanks to the new partnerships, mobile developers can now access a full suite of services through a single platform, giving them a one-stop shop to build, distribute, monetize, and analyze their games, Chukong said. Chukong has also integrated the game engine with Facebook, making it easy to add Facebook services to games.

“Cocos Services fills the growing need for developers to integrate the technologies they need to make their games successful with the least amount of difficulty,” said Lei Zhang, the U.S. general manager of Chukong Technologies, in a statement. “Our partners represent the finest service providers in each of their fields, and Cocos Services has made access to these industry-leading technologies easier than ever.”

The Cocos Services initiative was announced at Chukong’s CocoaChina Developer Conference in Beijing today. Chukong will add additional technology providers over time. Chartboost will offer its developer-to-developer monetization, analytics, and transparent ad network. Kochava will provide attribution analytics and visualization for ad campaigns.

Chukong was founded in November 2010, and it has operated four core businesses: mobile-game development, mobile-game publishing (particularly helping Western developers access the Chinese market), developer community support, and engine development. Chukong was the sole maintainer and sponsor of the Cocos engine in its early years, and it formally bought Cocos in October 2013.