Update 10:57 a.m. PT: Google Fit is now live on the Web, too.

Today Google released Google Fit, a standalone app and fitness platform designed to compete with Apple’s HealthKit, in the Google Play store.

According to Google, the newly launched app includes your run-of-the-mill activity tracking features, supports third-party integrations and Android wear devices, and enables users to “set goals based on either duration or steps.”

Here’s a closer look at the new app:

Gallery: Google Fit

Although this fitness app follows Google’s new Material Design guidelines and was announced alongside Android L (now known as Lollipop), Google Fit is available to all users running Android 4.0 and newer.

Google Fit’s web counterpart is still not available, although Google is already pointing users there.

More details, from Google: