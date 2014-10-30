Here’s a list of today’s biggest funding stories, updated as the day unfolds. Tip us here if you have a deal to share.

Gogoro sweeps up $100M to do energy-something

Gogoro announced today that it has raised a whopping $100 million in Series B funding to “transform energy distribution and management in the world’s cities.” This is in addition to an earlier $50 million Series A.

But what will they do with the funding? The company, founded in 2011, has been coy about how this transformation might be implemented. It promises new product launches at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. In addition to the size of the funding, expectations are also raised by the presence of tech veterans in its leadership, including CEO Horace Luke, HTC’s ex-Chief Innovation Officer.

Asking his wife where she buys items for the family is turning out to be Norwest Venture Partners’ Jeff Crowe’s new strategy. When he first heard about Minted, an online marketplace for curated stationary, decor, and art, Crowe found out that his wife had been shopping from the site for the past couple of years. Norwest led Minted’s new round of $38 million, which the company is using to expand into the home textile vertical.

Apparently it pays to provide tools to simplify enterprise software for mobile consumption. That’s how things look today, with startup Capriza announcing a $27 million funding round. Palo Alto, Calif.-based Capriza started in 2011 and employs 75 people.

Digital Lumens raises $23M to bring the Internet of Things to corporations

Backed by Nokia Growth Partners, Digital Lumens today announced a $23 million raise to expand its product offering and sales efforts.

uBeam grabs $10M

uBeam, a company making technology that lets you charge devices wirelessly announced today that it has raised $10 million in new funding. Upfront Ventures led the round, with additional participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Mark Cuban and Ludlow Ventures. Upfront’s Mark Suster and SoundHound’s Katie McMahon have joined uBeam’s board.

Visible Measures raises $7M

Visible Measures, a company that helps brands and publishers target and distribute content advertising, announced today that it has raised $7 million in new funding. Catalyst Partners, Mohr Davidow Ventures, DAG Ventures, Northgate Capital, Commonfund, and Advance Publications participated in this round.

Instant messaging app Jongla raises $4.3M

London and Helsinki-based messaging app Jongla today announced an approximately $4.3 million (€3.4 million) funding round led by “a group of top private investors including JSH Capital Oy, Ingman Finance Oy, Kontino Invest Oy and Holdington Ltd Oy.” The new capital will be used towards growing the company’s team and “scaling the business globally.”

Zazzle competitor Print Syndicate raises $4.25M

Print Syndicate, an e-commerce company which describes itself as a “competitor with Zazzle and Café Press,” today announced $4.25 million in funding at $20 million valuation.

WeGoLook raises $1.75M to make online auction sites more transparent

WeGoLook today announced a $1.75 million round led by i2E. WeGoLook enables customers of sites like eBay to verify the quality of items for sale by dispatching someone nearby to take pictures.

Kindara nabs $1.25M

Kindara, the company behind oral thermometer for fertility tracking Wink, announced today that it has raised $1.25 million in new funding from SOS Ventures, Vast Ventures, Drummond Road Capital, and various angel investors. Wink, priced at $79, is set to ship in 2015.

Ad A-B testing startup AdPushup raises more than half a million

Today AdPushup, a New Delhi, India-based startup, announced a $632,000 round with funding from Kima Ventures, SlideShare cofounder Amit Ranjan, and more.

