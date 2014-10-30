Lyft passengers expect the pink mustaches, but a headless horseman might be more than they bargained for. Luckily, tomorrow night in San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles, riders who encounter the frightening sight will get a free ride from the ride-sharing service.

Lyft is running a Halloween-themed promotion tomorrow night in the three cities. Random passengers will be picked up by a vintage car (think 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom or 1961 Bentley, the company tells us) with a headless horseman in the back. Three such cars will be riding around in each city, and fares will be waived for those riders. That’s a good thing given that Halloween falls on a Friday this year, and services like Uber and Lyft are likely to get pricey with the high demand.

The cars will be running from 6pm to 11pm. The event is a promotion for the Fox show Sleepy Hollow.

But now for the important question: Which company picked the best stunt this week — Uber’s kittens or Lyft’s somewhat creepy but free rides?