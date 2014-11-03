DeltaDNA has raised $3 million for its game analytics and “personalization platform,” which helps companies target specific gamers with marketing in free-to-play, cross-platform games and apps.

Today’s funding came from new strategic investor Edge Performance VCT. Total second-round funding now stands at $5 million. The Edinburgh, Scotland-based DeltaDNA, which bills itself as a player-relationship firm for free-to-play developers, will use the money to expand its sales and marketing reach in the U.S. and boost its traction with global media companies.

“The games industry has come a long way in a short space of time using data to understand how games are performing,” Delta DNA CEO Mark Robinson said in a statement. “However, it’s real-time game personalization and big-data player insights that are critical to the long-term success of games.”

Existing investors Par Equity, STV Group and the Scottish Investment Bank, the investment arm of Scottish Enterprise, invested alongside Edge Performance VCT, the specialist investment fund for the creative industries such as family entertainment.

Mobile developer or publisher?

Learn how the most successful developers get better users for less money.

DeltaDNA said the investment will accelerate its distribution reach across North America and Europe and drive adoption of its real-time platform. Its customers include game makers such as Tactile Entertainment, 505 Games, and Herotainment.

Paul Atkinson, founder at Par Equity, commented that “this investment by Edge alongside existing investors is further validation of DeltaDNA’s market leading technology in gaming analytics. We are pleased to reinvest in the company on the back of significant commercial and technological advances over the last 12 months and look forward to continuing our role in helping DeltaDNA achieve its full potential in this exciting growth industry.”

“Computer gaming is mainstream entertainment, with more than a billion gamers driving revenues of £43 billion [$68.7] annually,” Edge Performance VCT founder David Glick said in a statement. “DeltaDNA’s technology provides excellent insights into the inexorable trend towards mobilization and personalization in gaming. We have been very impressed by DeltaDNA’s team and we look forward to working with them to help develop the business further.