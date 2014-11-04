No matter what John Sculley does, it seems he can never quite escape the shadow of his tenure as chief executive of Apple in the 1980s.

Appearing at the Web Summit in Dublin today, Sculley came to discuss his work as an investor and entrepreneur and author since leaving Apple in 1993. But eventually, New York Times reporter David Carr brought the conversation back to where it always seems to go with Sculley: Steve Jobs.

Jobs famously convinced Sculley to become Apple CEO. Later, Jobs lost a power struggle with Sculley and decided to leave the company he started and found NeXT.

So, Carr wanted to know: “Did you two ever hug it out?”

“Steve Jobs never forgave me,” Sculley said. “Apple was his baby.”