Why? Just ’cause.

Open-world fans are finally getting a sequel to 2010’s absurd action game Just Cause 2, in which players fly around and tether objects to each other via an incredibly powerful grappling hook. Revealed as the cover story for the next issue of Game Informer magazine, Just Cause 3 hits come out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2015.

Just Cause 2 was a surprise sales success, ultimately moving over 6 million copies. The PC version was especially popular thanks to generous Steam sales and a modding community that added new features, such as a multiplayer mode.

According to Game Informer, Just Cause 3 takes place in a Mediterranean archipelago. The familiar grappling hook and parachute mechanics do return.