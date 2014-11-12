SAN FRANCISCO — Samsung today announced Project Beyond, a new flying saucer-shaped camera that captures 360 degree virtual reality images and video, at its Samsung Tomorrow developer conference.

The camera captures all images in 3D with 16 cameras arranged on the outside of the device. The device can sit on top of a stand and capture images and video of everything around and above it.

The complete 360 degree image can be viewed using Samsung’s Gear VR virtual reality glasses.

Samsung gave no details on when the Project Beyond camera itself would be available, but the new Samsung VR device will be available in early December.