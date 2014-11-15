Each week, our friends at Backerjack bring us updates on some of the most successful gadget crowdfunding campaigns.

Pi-Top

The mission behind Pi-Top is simple: Focus on teaching people how to create and code great hardware. It functions as a laptop dedicated to teaching the skills necessary to transform a pure novice into someone who can design printed circuit boards, 3D print, and code anything they want using free online lessons direct from the company. Raspberry Pi’s HAT specification allows small add-on boards to add functionality, a consideration Pi-Top was built with. The Pi-Top does a great job of streamlining the process of learning a topic that has incredible depth. The free online courses demonstrate immediate, physical results and will be great at drawing users in and keeping them there. Backers agree, helping this product raise over 100% of its goal.

Avo

Avo is a self-cleaning fish tank. The fish’s waste, along with uneaten food, feed the plants, keeping the tank and water fresh. In addition, Avo comes equipped with an LED programmed light that not only gives the plants enough light, but also keeps the water warm enough for tropical fish. All in all, the idea of a self-cleaning tank is certainly tantalizing to most fish enthusiasts. Despite canceling their September campaign, Avo is back on Kickstarter. Backers want to see this product launched into manufacturing, as they’ve already donated more than what Avo asked for in their campaign.

A Little Thunder

For those who are all about that bass, A Little Thunder boosts the bass on an electric guitar, offering a euphoric buzz to musicians and audience members alike. It is easy to install because no modifications are necessary to the instrument. Guitarists just replace their existing humbucker with A Little Thunder for bass sounds that roll like a loaded freight train. Backers have boosted A Little Thunder to success, helping it exceed its campaign goal on Kickstarter. While this product seems like it’s aimed at a niche market of heavy metal musicians, rock and modern jazz players and their audiences may also appreciate this new level of bass.