It’s finally time to mainline the secret truth of the universe and True Detective through your Xbox One.

The HBO Go app debuts on Microsoft’s console today. This enables anyone with an HBO subscription to stream movies as well as shows from the premium cable channel’s history. The app isn’t just a straight port of the experience you can get on other platforms. The Xbox One version of HBO Go features something new.

“Xbox is one of our subscribers’ favorite ways to access HBO GO and its incredible breadth of award-winning programming,” HBO vice president of digital distribution Jeff Dallesandro said. “Now, Xbox One users can get in on the action and Kinect with the very best HBO series and films on this innovative, state-of-the-art device.”

HBO Go’s Kinect integration enables Xbox One owners to use their hands to navigate the app. You can also, of course, use your voice to ask for all of the episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

HBO Go joins other video-streaming options on Xbox One like Netflix, Hulu Plus, and Amazon Instant Video. While you can get all of those services without a cable subscription, HBO Go still requires you to order the standard HBO through Comcast or some other cable provider. That’ll change in 2015 when HBO finally shifts to an independent subscription.