You can finally share tweets through private direct messages, Twitter announced today.

With the feature, you can send a public tweet to a follower privately as you would with a link, for example. To do so through the Twitter mobile app, open and long-press on the tweet from your timeline, and choose “Share via Direct Message.” From Twitter.com or TweetDeck, tap the “••• More” icon, and select “Share via Direct Message.” The user you sent the message to will be notified, and the tweet will show up embedded in the conversation.

This new ability was among the upcoming updates and new features the company announced last week. The other updates Twitter vice president of product Kevin Weil mentioned include native video shooting and editing, filters for surfacing relevant tweets, and other updates to direct messages.