Gamgee has a good idea. The market is crowded with companies with apps that try to make sure people follow their post-operation instructions from their doctor. But not many are trying to help patients do what they’re supposed to do before they have procedures done.

That’s what Gamgee does, with a twist. The app focuses on establishing a speaking dialogue with the user. The company says it’s trying to “conversationalize” consumer health care information.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing today, the company has just raised another $4 million to further develop its app. Gamgee CEO Robert Quinn and Vinod Khosla are listed as the investors. Gamgee is not listed as a portfolio company at the Khosla Ventures site, meaning Vinod is making a personal investment in the company.

The funding is in the form of both equity and debt, but the filing doesn’t provide the amounts of each.

Quinn has been developing Gamgee since around the start of 2013. He and Khosla jointly put up a $2 million seed round last March.

Quinn has some credibility in health circles. He served as CTO in Jeff Tangney’s Epocrites for eight years.

Gamgee’s 22otters app uses a simple interface to engage patients. The messaging in the app is deliverable via SMS and voice calls in multiple languages, the company says.

Gamgee says the app is currently being used by a number of clinics, which are reporting good patient engagement results and good reviews from patients. The Menlo Clinic and George Washington University are listed as clients on the company’s Angel List page.

The content in the app is populated by a cloud-based platform, which Gamgee says allows it to customize content for specific providers and move quickly to new use cases.

Gamgee didn’t immediately return calls for comment.