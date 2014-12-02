Indie game makers could benefit from great mobile and online monetization tools, but they can’t always afford them. So DeltaDNA, a maker of analytics and game personalization technology, is announcing today that it will support indies by giving them a discount pricing structure for using its tools.

Edinburgh, Scotland-based DeltaDNA will allow early-stage indie developers use its tools for $100 a month. The tools let developers move beyond dashboards and use deeper data mining and player segmentation tools so they can optimize their games for specific audiences. The tools include the ability to slice and dice the data, test options the audiences prefer, send real-time messages to gamers, and segment the gamers into groups. They basically let developers tailor a game for their players.

This represents a 90 percent discount on the usual price. The threshold for this pricing is 200,000 monthly active users. Beyond that, you have to pay more.

Mark Robinson, CEO of DeltaDNA, said in a statement, “It’s often a chicken-and-egg situation for Indie developers. On one hand they need to get the balance of their games right to give them the best chance of being commercially viable, and yet, on the other hand, until the game makes money the cost of pro-level analytics is often beyond them.”

He added, “We’ve therefore designed the Indie pricing structure to help level the playing field and provide Indies with an edge. This allows the Indie community to understand their players and increase engagement. We are excited to be helping support Indies to create more successful games.”

Peter Van van der Watt, managing director at indie game company BlazinGriffin, said in a statement, “There’s a range of free tools on the market which provide simple game performance data, but to date, we’ve had concerns about data accuracy and functionality. To really unlock player engagement, we’ve found ourselves struggling to get deep enough into the data to properly understand retention issues.”

DeltaDNA has 25 employees and has $5 million in funding to date.