Four sales intelligence product vendors that aim to provide sales professionals with background and contact information for a prospect, company, or industry won top honors today in G2 Crowd’s latest ratings.

The business software review platform released the results of its most recent report, based on over 750 user reviews, highlighting the 13 best-placed solutions and rating four as leaders.

The leaders in the G2 Crowd Grid run the gamut, with products that appeal to small businesses, mid-range companies, and enterprise organizations:

* Top of the tree is LinkedIn’s Sales Navigator, a premium feature that lets salespeople sync with Salesforce, get lead recommendations, and gain real-time updates.

* InsideView appeals to a similar audience, providing users with tools to build prospect lists and gain warm introductions to them.

* DiscoverOrg lets salespeople gain access to thousands of organizational charts and provides sales intelligence on target individuals.

* Capital IQ is an in-depth analysis and information platform that focuses on financial data.

To qualify as a ‘leader’ on G2 Crowd, a product must receive a high customer satisfaction score and have substantial market presence.

LinkedIn’s Sales Navigator scored 86 using G2’s methodology, while both InsideView and DiscoverOrg registered a score of 73. Capital IQ scored 61.

Of the High Performers, Nimble scored 71. This is largely due to a high satisfaction score of 94 from 108 reviews — the highest satisfaction rating within those High Performers, and only one point behind DiscoverOrg. Other High Performers include Lead411, SalesLoft Prospector, and IKO System.

While our Fall 2014 State of Marketing Technology report showed that many marketers use only a small percentage of the available features in the technologies they purchase, G2 Crowd are reporting that these sales intelligence tools are doing well at providing salespeople and managers with the information they need.

“Across all sales intelligence platforms, reviewers reported the product they use meets their requirements at an average rate of 81%, and on average reviewers said they were 82% likely to recommend the product they use,” G2 Crowd said in a statement.

Of course, these 13 products are the tips of an ever-growing iceberg. Sales intelligence tools are becoming more commonplace, and while G2 Crowd has 60 products listed in its database, only products with 10 or more reviews make it into the report.

We expect to see more of these tools appear in future reports as salespeople, sales teams, and managers discover G2 Crowd and offer additional reviews and opinions.