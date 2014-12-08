Mobile user acquisition vendor Mobile Action has released a big chunk of its toolbox for app store intelligence, app store optimization, and mobile user acquisition for free.

In other words, now you see how much you suck compared to Clash of Clans at no charge. Or, enter the list of your competing apps and track their keyword ranking, daily download velocity, and insights on how to beat them at their own game.

Mobile Action, of course, is hoping you will not only fall in love with its user acquisition dashboard but also develop a keen desire to knock Supercell (insert name of your key competitor here) off its perch in app store glory, and take its place with your own app … and use Mobile Action’s paid user acquisition tools to do so.

This is a smart strategy.

We studied 1.8M apps to find

the best mobile app analytics solutions available

App store optimization was the third-highest-ranked user acquisition method currently in use among mobile developers according to our VB Insight Mobile User Acquisition study, and it’s one of the methods that can help the most in both increasing organic (read: free) installs and also helping with paid installs, since your app name, icon, and description can boost not only the install, but also the first app open.

The tool suggests competitors to track and allows you to select custom competitors, after which you can check their download numbers — which are estimated — as well as their update and review history. You’ll also get an analysis of those reviews with positive and negative sentiment tracking, and a history of your competitors’ rankings in the App Store or Google Play.

If you’re paying for these services right now, or if you want these services but haven’t bitten the bullet yet on opening your wallet, they are worth checking out.

The big kahuna in this space, of course, is App Annie, which just released a new product that will help mobile user acquisition experts not only understand what’s happening with their competitors’ apps, but also give them an insider view into the demographics of those apps’ users.

Clearly, Mobile Action feels the need to compete, and free is an appealing price.