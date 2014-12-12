Two weeks after Walmart expanded its new “Grab & Go” collection service for online purchases across Toronto, Internet behemoth Amazon has followed suit with a slew of new physical pickup points across Canada.

The aptly titled Amazon Pickup Points are operational at more than 6,000 Canada Post locations, and they come at a good time as the frantic pre-Christmas gift-buying rush prepares to heat up. Not all items qualify for the service, however.

Eligible products must be fulfilled by Amazon.ca, meaning third-party sellers don’t qualify. Also, it can’t be a “Subscribe & Save” item, have a “length + girth” of more than 3 meters, or be heavier than 30KG. Each package will be available for collection for 15 days after receipt of the delivery notice, after which it will be returned to Amazon and a full refund issued.

Amazon already operates physical collection points in the U.S. and the U.K., so it was only a matter of time before it looked to expand into more brick-and-mortar locations in other countries.

Today’s news comes a little more than a month after Amazon introduced same-day deliveries to Canada.