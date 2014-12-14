Israeli mobile-ad network Todacell has launched a self-service mobile-ad platform that allows app developers and advertisers to launch ad campaigns in a matter of minutes. They can also continuously monitor them and optimize the ads for audience and geography.

The Tel Aviv company is moving into a crowded market, but it says it has created Todaself as a self-service tool that app developers and direct marketers can use to tailor campaigns that can be viewed by more than 250 million consumers via its ad network. In the past, the optimization technology was available only to Todacell’s largest multinational clients. But it’s more important than ever that ads be precisely targeted to the right users as overall mobile-marketing costs rise.

Mobile campaigns can be optimized by changing the targeting, bidding price, creative, or geographies instantly via Todaself. Once created, the campaigns can target app users in many different nations.

App developers and direct marketers can use the Todaself ad-optimization technology to tailor campaigns based on non-mobile data sources like socio-geographic, economic, and product categories. They can used the data to uncover behavioral patterns, which improve a mobile campaign’s performance. For instance, Todaself’s data scientists have discovered the correlation between mobile ad performance, an ad’s colors, and a country’s gross domestic product per capita.

“Todaself is the first self-service mobile ad solution to integrate advanced mobile campaign optimization technology into a self-serve solution, providing developers, advertisers and agencies control, convenience, and most important, performance,” said Amir Goldstein, CEO of Todacell, in a statement.

Todacell was founded by Moshe Vaknin, former head of YouAppi, in 2007, and it has 20 employees. Rivals include Millennial Media. Todacell has raised $4.4 million to date from AfterDox and Janvest Technologies. Goldstein is also the managing partner at AfterDox angels investment group.