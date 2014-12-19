If you’re a marketing technologist, a CMO, or any kind of growth-oriented marketing leader, our goal is to help you succeed. That’s why we started VB Insight, our research division.

And it’s why we have not one but two martech-focused events coming up in 2015.

1: Growth Summit (Boston, June 1-2)

Growth Summit is invite-only, small, intimate, and CMO-focused. We’re looking to gather 180 of the world’s leading martech executives to focus together on the future of marketing.

With a mix of main stage and small boardroom-style meetings with about 20 participants, we want to go deep, we want to go far, and we want to ensure the very, very best in both insight, value, and networking, for top-level marketing executives only.

2: GrowthBeat (San Francisco, August 17-18)

GrowthBeat is larger. It’s busier — we want to gather 800 of the world’s best marketing technologists in one room at one time.

And it’s jam-packed with actionable take-aways for practicing marketing technologists: leaders in the martech space who are tasked with growing their company’s users, sales, and all the KPIs in your funnels between the two. Here, you’ll get hard-core honest insights from martech stars, straight from the trenches.

We’ll be releasing more details on both events shortly, and increasingly through the first months of 2015.

Right now, however, there are a few things you should do:

We’re excited to launch these two premier events together, and looking forward to meeting you in Boston and San Francisco.

For full details on both events, including hotels, exact dates, and more, please check our main events site.