A Facebook game came to iPad today, and hardcore gamers might actually care.

The game is KingsRoad, a free-to-play action role-playing game made by veterans from companies like Blizzard and BioWare who now work at developer Rumble Entertainment. Moving to the mobile market will help the company take part in an industry that could be worth $25 billion in worldwide revenues by the end 2014, according to market researcher Newzoo.

KingsRoad on the iPad features cross-platform play with the browser-based version, which originally came out in March 2013 and is still playable. It requires at least iOS 7.0 to run on iPad.

Facebook games usually have a stigma for being casual and not hardcore-friendly, but KingsRoad features action more in line with a PC RPG than a match-3 puzzle game.

“It has always been Rumble’s vision to take the elements we’ve loved best from top-notch console and PC games — engrossing worlds, beautiful visual design, gameplay that’s innately fun ­– and bring them to mobile devices,” said Greg Richardson, founder and chief executive officer of Rumble Entertainment and former CEO of BioWare/Pandemic, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “KingsRoad delivers on that vision, with classic action-RPG gameplay perfected for touchscreens. I think gamers are going to be surprised at just how much great content we’ve crammed into one mobile game.”