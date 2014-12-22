Tempo AI has created a smart calendar that is like a personal concierge to keep you on time while on the run. Now the company has launched a new version of its personal productivity calendar, Tempo Smart Calendar, for Apple iOS 8 mobile devices.

The new calendar has a contextual widget, interactive notifications, and nine new languages for expanded support across Europe and Asia. The new Tempo widget helps users work smarter and save more time using the iOS Today view. It presents the day’s upcoming events, allowing users to create new events without opening the calendar. And it offers quick access to key insights and contact details. The idea is to help busy people around the world get more done, faster.

Tempo’s Smart Widget brings more information to the home screen, showing the day at a glance. It lets users see their upcoming events and a key contact, with one-touch access to their contact information and insights. Tempo will look at your calendar and fetch directions, dial-in numbers for conference calls, check flight status, and open details from an alert.

Evening Notifications are a new type of notification within Tempo. They help you prepare for the next day, while reminding you to close out important to do’s from the previous day. These notifications are sent as an alert after the work day and provide a breakdown of tomorrow’s important events, relevant insights neatly organized for you, and suggested follow ups from the previous day’s meetings.

As for new languages, Tempo Smart Calendar is now available in the following languages: Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Swedish. The app is now live in 26 countries.

“Tempo users want to be able to do more in less time, so we’ve brought the most important contextual insights and actions from your calendar … directly to the iOS home screen,” said Raj Singh, CEO and cofounder of Tempo AI, in a statement. “Whether you want to see what your day looks like, create an event, get the lowdown on your next meeting, or dial into a conference line, Tempo is able to use its machine learning smarts to anticipate your needs and take care of the details for you.”