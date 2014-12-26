Wondering what to do with that new drone you just got from Santa? You could wander down to your local park and fly it around just like any old boring drone noob.

Or, you could take a cue from the Flying Frenchies and try to do something that will really impress your friends and family. Like climbing to the top of a cliff, strapping on a parachute, and jumping off while trying to catch the drone as it films your insane stunt. (Ok, really, please DO NOT DO THIS!)

The stunt is part of a new partnership between Paris-based Parrot, maker of drones and headphones, and the Flying Frenchies, a group known for their extreme-sport style stunts (like walking on a tightrope between two hot-air balloons).

If you don’t have a fear of heights, and don’t get dizzy easily, then have a look: