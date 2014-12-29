Games with strong brands attached to them have a better chance to thrive on social and mobile platforms, and one developer is hoping to grow using that model as a foundation.

TecSport Games has raised $1 million in funding, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The developer specializes in apps that slap recognized brands like Manchester United, Liverpool FC, and the National Basketball Association on simple games like quizzes. Monarch Bay Securities led the funding round.

We’ve contacted TecSport to determine exactly what it plans to use this influx of capital for.

All of TecSport’s games are still in development. It has previously announced the aforementioned NBA, Manchester United, and Liverpool apps, and it is also planning a Chelsea FC games as well. All of these releases will use the studio’s quiz game, which combines questions with a 3D strategy interface.

In Manchester United Quiz, for example, you will face off against a computer-controlled opponent in a battle to test your knowledge of the Man U soccer team. Your purpose is to make progress with your team of players by answering trivia questions, but you can either make small moves forward by answering easier questions or big leaps forward by going with something more difficult.

TecSport claims that it has 5,000 multiple choice questions to keep the game fresh for quite some time.

To make money from these free-to-play quizzes, TecSport offers players the chance to pay for powerups that make right answers worth more or can offset the penalties for wrong answers. This game, along with the others, will debut on iOS, Android, and Facebook soon.