Snapchat, the ephemeral messaging app that’s had a rollercoaster year, also raised $485 million from 23 investors since April, a new legal filing reveals.

Since the summer, reports have emerged that Snapchat has been signing up new investors including Yahoo, Alibaba, and Kleiner Perkins, with the last reportedly committing $20 million to the company. It appears that all the fundraising has amounted to $485 million, according to the document.

Snapchat raised its previous funding round — $50 million — last December from Coatue Management. Today’s filing does not list any new investors or board members, so participants in the round are hard to discern.

The recent email leaks from the Sony hacking revealed that Snapchat has made a few acquisitions this year, including video-recording glasses startup Vergence Labs for $15 million, and video technology startup AddLive for $30 million, among others.

We’ve reached out to the company and will update if we hear back.

Snapchat was founded in 2011 by Bobby Murphy and Evan Spiegel, and is based in Venice, California. Prior to this round, the company had raised $163 million in funding, and reported turned down a $3 billion acquisition from Facebook in 2013.