Each week, our friends at Backerjack bring us updates on some of the most successful gadget crowdfunding campaigns.

Somabar

Somabar is a Wi-Fi enabled, intelligent bartender capable of creating perfectly mixed cocktails in under five seconds, finally bringing the mixologist home. Dishwasher-safe Soma Pods can be easily connected to it and filled with a user’s favorite ingredients, even boasting the ability to infuse bitters. Somabar thoroughly measures and mixes all ingredients, and the creations that result can be altered to a person’s preference using the companion iOS and Android app. In addition, users can create their favorite cocktails and share them with the Somabar community.

The world of cocktails and mixed drinks can be overwhelming. Products like the Somabar are trying to make delicious beverages much more accessible by offering platforms that pretty much do it for you. Backers who like to drink have already helped this product quintuple its original $50,000 goal on Kickstarter.

Viewbox

For fun with virtual reality, try the Viewbox. Made of soft neoprene, this smartphone headset can easily be folded up and transported around. In addition, the material makes wearing the product comfortable even with glasses on, and ventilation holes prevent moisture and fog from building up within the viewing area.

Although users can easily create their own VR headset, the Viewbox is a very streamlined and low-key way to enjoy a wide variety of VR apps already available, and the fact that it works with smartphones with screens as big as 5.7 inches ensures many can use it. Backers have helped Viewbox reach and exceed its Kickstarter goal.

App Your Car

App Your Car was created to help drivers maintain their tactile connection to their smart device and still keep their eyes on the road. The in-car smart device input system is compatible with both iOS and Android, and it features a wireless controller and a dashboard mount. The wireless controller features buttons on the front and back that can be used to access categories of apps and maneuver through them while still keeping the driver’s hands on the wheel. The dashboard mount is meant to be placed within the driver’s field of view, with strong magnets that keep it in place while it wirelessly charges the device and facilitates the use of Bluetooth to stream music and audio. Its companion app makes selecting other apps easier.

While this product isn’t perfect, it has many merits. So far, it’s passed the halfway point for its $40,000 goal on Indiegogo, although backers still have time to help this product reach success.