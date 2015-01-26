Join us for this live webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. Register here for free.

Trying to determine which mobile app analytics tools are going to give you the insights necessary to retain users, amp up engagement, and maximize revenue?

To some it’s just a big crap shoot. After all, how you do really know which solution is going to really perform?

That’s why we analyzed 1.8 million apps, and why we talked to 230 developers with over 250 million monthly active users … so that you can look to what the best and most successful app publishers are doing. The results are available in our $499, 12,000-word Mobile App Analytics Report. But this free webinar will give you some of the most important takeaways. Plus, you’ll get a chance to speak with and question the analyst behind the report, along with three heavy-hitter guest experts (more on that below).

You may be surprised by some of the results. For example, the app analytics package that has only a 2 percent market share is used by seven of the top 20 grossing apps on Google Play and eight of the top 20 grossing apps on iOS.

You’ll also learn:

The top 15 analytics solutions ranked and rated on iOS and Google Play

The top 5 “mighty mites” besides Google Analytics and Flurry

The best analytics solutions when you take out market share and only focus on ratings and install/uninstall ratios

Don’t miss your chance to get a rare view of what the best use — and why. Space is limited.

Speakers

John Koetsier, Vice President, VB Insight

John heads up VB’s research division which means in addition to managing a team of analysts, researchers and writers, he does quite a lot of research and writing himself. He has a strong background in tech and marketing: building sites, apps, and companies, and has been a full-time digital journalist. He’s built social sites, managed local search sites, and built mobile apps. He’s managed teams creating software for partners like Intel and Disney, as well as managing product families with over $75M in annual revenues.

Yonatan Feldman, Vice President, Engineering and Mobile, Gilt Groupe

Engineer by training, product creator at heart,Yonatan oversees the strategic development and execution of Gilt’s mobile efforts. Under Yonatan’s direction, the company launched its award-winning Gilt on the Go app for iPhone in 2009 and for iPad and Android in 2010. Since joining Gilt in 2007 as Director of Engineering, Yonatan led the growth of the early Gilt engineering team and helped launch several business categories, including Gilt City, Gilt Japan, Gilt City Japan, and Gilt Taste. Before joining Gilt Groupe, Feldman was the CTO of LQD Adrenalina and Lead Developer at OpenForce. He also held positions at ArsDigita and Reuters.

Amos Epstein, Director, Product Management, Kwicr

Amos drives the network infrastructure and analytics portions for Kwicr’s Mobile Delivery Network. Before Kwicr, he was co-founder and CTO of SwayMarkets, a mobile analytics startup built to help app owners understand how network quality affects their user experience Amos loves launching new products and has brought several clean tech and analytics solutions to market during his time at SwayMarkets, Banyan Water, and EnerNOC.

Shawn Wilde, former CIO of Trimble Navigation

Shawn Wilde was most recently CIO of Trimble Navigation where he led IT security, operations and business systems organizations to over $2B in revenue. Before his twelve years at Trimble, he led start-up engineering teams at Optictrek, Telocity and Nortel.

Register here for free.