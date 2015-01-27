In its first ever report on the conversion rate optimization space (CRO), G2 Crowd shows there are still no real leaders in the industry.

The report, launched today, shows that while products such as KISSmetrics and Optimizely are getting close to the kind of market presence that would move them into G2 Crowd’s ‘leader’ quadrant — and Monetate is not far behind — these products simply aren’t prevalent enough yet to make it into the top half of G2’s Grid.

And yet, those that use these CRO tools — largely employees of smaller businesses in G2’s database of reviews — are happy with their selected solutions.

“The 90% average for our ‘Product Moving in the Right Direction’ question category is one of the highest we’ve seen on the site in any category,” Tim Handorf, President of G2 Crowd, told VentureBeat via email. “This indicates that people tend to be satisfied with what their optimization tools do or will do for them moving forward.”

Smaller businesses appear to be driving adoption of CRO products, which is no surprise. Many of the A/B split testing, multivariate testing, and website heat-mapping solutions available are web tools with cost-effective, monthly subscription charges. Exactly the kind of products that appeal to small businesses.

“Of all the optimization platform reviews that were included in this report, 43% of them were written by employees of small businesses,” said Handorf. “The majority of reviews received for Visual Website Optimizer, Unbounce, Marketizator, and Crazy Egg were from employees of small businesses.”

Across all CRO platforms, reviewers reported the product they use meets their requirements at an average rate of 86 percent. Also, on average, reviewers said they were 87% likely to recommend the product they use.

“Furthermore, with the longest implementations of products in the category taking less than two months, it would seem optimization tools present a low barrier to entry for small businesses,” Handorf said.

To qualify as a ‘Leader’ in a G2 Crowd report, a product must receive a high customer satisfaction score and have substantial market presence. As CRO is a relatively new software space, none of the vendors featured in this report have yet gained the market presence to reach Leader status.

‘High Performers’ have high customer satisfaction scores with a smaller market presence than Leaders. Marketizator, Monetate, Visual Website Optimizer, Unbounce, KISSmetrics and Optimizely were all named High Performers. Marketizator earned the highest overall customer satisfaction score.

No doubt, we’ll see a lot of progression in the next CRO Grid from G2 Crowd. Solutions that didn’t quite make the grade this time — due to an inadequate number of reviews — include Maxymiser, AB Tasty, HP Optimost, Clicktale, and LeadPages, all of which we know to be popular products.

CRO remains one of the most interesting marketing technology categories, and G2’s latest report underscores that.