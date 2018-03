Career website Glassdoor today released its report on the “Best Jobs in America for 2015.” In the list of the top 25 jobs, 10 of the jobs were in tech, more than any other industry.

Glassdoor’s list is ordered by a job score the firm gives each position. This score (based on a 5-point scale ranging from 1.0 as very low to 5.0 as very high) is determined by three key factors weighted equally: earning potential, career opportunities rating, and number of open job listings.

Without further ado, here is the list of the top 10 U.S. tech jobs:

Software Engineer Database Administrator Product Manager Data Scientist Solutions Architect QA Engineer Network Engineer IT Project Manager Mobile Developer Sales Engineer

Only the first three tech jobs placed in the top 10 of the full list. Software engineer was #1 in tech, and it placed second overall. Database administrator was second in tech, but seventh overall, and product manager was third in tech, but eighth overall. Software engineer jobs were found to be in highest demand, while solutions architect positions had the highest average annual base salary among tech jobs.

Glassdoor’s report is based on what employees anonymously say about their employer. In this case, job titles that were considered had to have at least 75 salary reports and at least 75 career opportunity ratings shared by U.S.-based employees over the past year. Job openings per job title (normalized to account for similar titles for the same position) were counted by adding up the total number posted on Glassdoor over the past three months.

Here is the full list of 25 best jobs in the U.S.: