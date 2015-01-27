World of Warcraft is about to adopt a very real-world trend.

With a new item in the upcoming 6.1 patch, the S.E.L.F.I.E. Camera, you may take close-up screenshots of their face, reports WoW Insider. You can earn the item simply by doing a garrison mission that also becomes available when the patch launches next month.

Of course, taking selfies isn’t the biggest bit of new content coming in 6.1. The patch also adds a new Raid, Blackrock Foundry, and it updates the Blood Elf character models. It also integrates Twitter into the 10-year-old game.

World of Warcraft has been the top massively multiplayer online role-playing game for a decade, but it’s enjoyed a new surge of popularity thanks to its latest expansion, Warlords of Draenor, which came out last November. The 6.1 patch is the first major content update since the expansion’s release.