First we did L.A. Now we’re coming to Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal.

It’s VB’s mobile developer and publisher tour, and I’m calling it the “Great White North(west)” roadshow, for fairly obvious reasons. We’re coming to town to share the results of our massive 4-part mobile developer research project, which is based on the contributions of over 1,500 developers with over 1 billion MAU, an exhaustive analysis of over 1.8 million Android and iOS apps, and much more data.

This is what we’re talking about:

Mobile user acquisition

Mobile monetization

Mobile app analytics

Mobile marketing automation

We’ve studied what the best developers do differently. We’ve analyzed which app analytics solutions are disproportionately found in the highest-ranking apps. We’ve discovered which engagement apps drive the best user experience. We’ve learned what monetization strategies are most successful. How the smartest publishers find the best users for the lowest prices. And much, much more.

Now, we want to share it with you.

We want to bring together small groups of the top mobile publishers and developers in each of these cities — about 200 in each. We’ll feed you, wine you and dine you, and speak to you. We’ll also have some local publishers on hand to speak as well (ping me if you’re interested).

And yes, it’s free. Plus, when you leave you’ll have free access to our Mobile User Acquisition and Mobile Games Monetization reports in your greedy little digital hands. They will help you get more users and monetize them more effectively.

Click on the appropriate link for your city to apply for your free ticket:

I suggest you apply quickly. Seats are very limited — at our L.A. event we ended up turning away more developers and publishers than could actually fit into the venue.

We look forward to seeing you there!

(Note: If we’re not hitting your city, but we should … let us know here.)