1. Mobile Marketing Automation

The biggest apps and the most successful enterprises do things differently. Mobile marketing automation is how Subway Surfer improves monetization. It’s how Starbucks engages deeper with its customers. And it’s how Plants vs Zombies gets you back.

We surveyed 375 mobile developers with over 900 million monthly average users to find the best mobile marketing automation platforms. Then we analyzed 1.8 million apps in Google Play and the iOS app store, conducted 17 live interviews, and surveyed 19 MMA providers.

The result is the most complete report on mobile marketing automation available.

Author: John Koetsier



2. Big Data, Meet Dumb Data

One of the biggest challenges CMOs face is finding insights from large data sets. We talked to marketing technologists, and our research suggests that bigger datasets don’t always mean better insights.

This report showcases the tools CMOs use to sort through data analytics, how segmentation is critical for success, and how more customized tools are helping winning organizations find the “smart data” in a sea of “dumb data.” We look at solutions that are growing, how data is used in different industries, why contextual search and market basket analysis are much less important than you might think, and how important automated data sanitization is for CMOs.

Author: Neal Ungerleider



3. Mobile in Retail

Retailers have become more sophisticated in their response to consumer mobile use and in their adoption of mobile infrastructure. Mobile payments are more and more a technological reality, but there is still a long transition period with strong market fragmentation and multiple options for both consumers and retailers.

This report draws from surveys of over 2,000 consumers, highlighting how they feel about current payment options: what they like and what they want. It also reveals that showrooming maybe be better for retail brands than they currently imagine. And, in addition, we reveal what retailers can do strategically to meet the changing needs and desires of mobile shoppers … and how to build a robust SoLoMo plan.

Author: Evangeline Marzec



4. Omnichannel uber alles?

Omnichannel has been transformed both by technology and consumer behavior. Customers have won ultimate flexibility, which is great for them but requires marketers to manage ever more complex information.

Again, drawing on insights from over 2,000 consumers, plus hundreds of marketing technologists, this report showcases new marketing-specific data analysis services and engagement platform management tools that marketing technologists can use to understand, manage, and optimize omnichannel. It also talks about why progress seems so slow — and how that might be misleading.

Finally, it reveals how you can evaluate martech tools for their omnichannel potential — or lack thereof.

Author: Evangeline Marzec



