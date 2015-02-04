After catching on big time in the U.S. and Canada, Trivia Crack has expanded to countries like U.K. — and this is helping fuel its domination of the mobile app markets.

Trivia Crack is the top downloaded game on mobile in the world, according to developer Etermax and industry-tracking firm App Annie. Since its debut, this app has racked up more than 125 million downloads worldwide. It has also managed to reach the No. 1 spot on the overall app download chart in important countries like the United States and Canada. With mobile gaming revenue reaching $25 billion in 2014, Etermax carved out a piece of that for itself by appealing to casual players with a trivia app that hooks heavily into social media.

Trivia Crack pits players against their friends in a Trivial Pursuit-style quest of knowledge. It already has over 200,000 unique questions, and — thanks to its players — it gets 2,000 new questions every day.

Trivia Crack’s dominance on mobile is unprecedented. Even with huge hits like Clash of Clans and Candy Crush Saga preceding it, only Trivia Crack has ever spent 60 consecutive days atop the U.S. download charts.

Etermax is now focused on finding that same level of success for Trivia Crack in Europe. The app has reached the No. 1 spot in the trivia game category in Spain, Portual, Finland, Estonia, Ireland, Croatia, and Bulgaria.

The company recently adapted its game for the United Kingdom, and once again Trivia Crack traveled to the top of the trivia category — although it is still outside the top 100 most downloaded games.

“With 38 million users already playing Trivia Crack in the U.S., we are thrilled to be seeing the same enthusiasm from gamers in the U.K. in such a short period of time,” Etermax chief executive Maximo Cavazzani said.

Finally, while Trivia Crack has dominated iOS and Android in terms of downloads, it is also managing to make some money. It is the No. 12 highest-grossing app in the U.S., and it’s No. 21 in Canada.

This comes from in-app purchases, but the game is also making a serious amount of money from its $3 ad-free version. It’s behind only Minecraft: Pocket Edition on the paid-app charts.

Now, as Trivia Crack cements its place as one of the biggest games ever on mobile, it will have to prove that it can maintain that position like Candy Crush Saga and Clash of Clans both have since 2012.