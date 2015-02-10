Com2us has seen its biggest growth yet.

The rapidly growing mobile game publisher released its 2014 results today, reporting a record-breaking year, with an operating profit growth of 1,209 percent at 101.2 billion won ($93.1 million). The publisher of popular role-playing game Summoners War saw 234.6 billion KRW ($215.9 million) in annual sales, up 188 percent over last year. 2014 brought about notable growth overseas for the group, accounting for 73 percent of the its total sales — a significant development in the $25 billion global mobile gaming industry (according to market researcher Newzoo).

Com2us was founded in 1998 in South Korea. Torrance, Calif.- based rival publisher Gamevil acquired it in 2013, and it’s poised to become a top maker of mobile games as it continues its expansion beyond South Korean borders into the U.S.

Com2us credits both Summoners War and casual sports title Ace Fishing for its record growth. In a statement, CFO Lee Yong Guk says that the company expects more growth in 2015 with the release of a variety of additional titles. He says that Com2us looks to secure its place as “a global leader in mobile games.”

The group is already starting 2015 on a good note with a large U.S.-focused branding campaign for Summoners War as well as its first entry into the Chinese Android market with the game’s release on top platforms Baidu and Qihoo 360.

Just this week, Com2us released 3D action role-playing game Soul Seeker, its newest title for the U.S. iOS and Android platforms.