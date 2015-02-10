When it comes to mobile app KPIs, what developers value most is one thing; what they use most is another. Sound like a recipe for self-destruction? That’s just one of the unforeseen results revealed in VB Insight’s recent webinar highlighting its Mobile App Analytics Report. The report looked at close to 1,500 developers and publishers, over 2 million apps, and over a billion monthly active users.

In case you missed the webinar, we thought we’d share some of the compelling takeaways that are now helping app developers and publishers make important decisions on exactly what KPIs to measure, and what tools to use to measure them.

So, back to KPIs.

At the top of the list of what KPIs developers value most are Active Users, Installs, and Retention. Now those three KPIs stay the same on what they use most, but after those first three, it turns out that developers aren’t using nearly to the same degree what they say matters most: things such as Average Revenue Per User, Lifetime Value, Conversions, and Behavior Flow.

That was one of the first big surprises, and something that suggests developers should be taking a second look at their go-to metrics.

Even more surprising were the go-to tools used by developers, particularly the most successful ones.

While Google Mobile App Analytics is the Godzilla solution for Android, and Flurry dominates for iOS (but to a lesser degree), we learned that these table-stakes solutions are just one of two or three more (or four of five) that most developers use. This suggest that many – and in fact most – developers are not getting all of the needs met in a single solution. And the research showed that most of top 20 grossing apps on both platforms use two to three solutions. As well, aboutt 70 percent of the developers we talked to do NOT consider Google to be their primary mobile analytics solution provider.

So what are they using?

In our survey of 80 app analytics solutions, eight stood out. You might consider them sleepers, or what we call ‘mighty mites’ because these apps have a very small market share, but they provide significant developer advantages in terms of user experience advantage – so much so that they’re used by the most successful developers.

To see these eight stand-out solutions, check out the webinar here. Or to get the complete break down on the 80 apps investigated, and VB recommendations, get the full report. At over 50 pages, it will answer just about everything you’ve been wondering about who’s what, and why.