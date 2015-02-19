Game analytics and marketing company DeltaDNA unveils a free and unlimited game analytics service today.

The service, DeltaDNA Go, provides developers with granular event-level data to give what the company claims is a truly accurate picture of game performance and player engagement. This means that developers are getting more capability for free, and anyone who simply charges a fee for analytics services will now have to find something else additional to do in order to earn their fees.

The Edinburgh, Scotland-based company said that rivals like Flurry deliver insights based on sample or aggregated data. And DeltaDNA doesn’t have a limit for the number of monthly active users (MAUs) a game can have and still qualify for the free service. If a game becomes a huge success, DeltaDNA Go will still be free.

One Thumb Mobile’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game Celtic Heroes uses DeltaDNA Go. The analytics tell game developers how a game is performing and how players are interacting. That helps them get clues about how to modify and personalize the game for players. They can, for instance, figure out which players are more likely to spend money in a game, based on their past behavior, and target them with special offers.

The analytics use the company’s big data platform. DeltaDNA Go provides access to more than 60 dashboards and uses advanced “slice and dice” functions, or searching through the data for insights. Developers can upgrade from the analytics license to the enterprise license, which carries a fee. That platform has a wider range of engagement and monetization features, such as player segmentation, funnels, and real-time player engagement tools. Developers can use the enterprise license to do A/B testing (which tests whether consumers prefer one option or another), push notifications, and in-game messaging.

“With DeltaDNA Go, users get free and unlimited access to over 60 flexible dashboards and advanced Slice & Dice functionality, specifically designed for developers who want to go beyond basic metrics and unlock their player data.” said DeltaDNA CEO Mark Robinson in a statement. “Slow and inaccurate data inhibits developers from optimizing their game’s success, so we have created GO to offer high performance and of course, users can tap into the full-featured platform and consultancy support at any time.”

DeltaDNA Go has made a huge difference to our team,” said One Thumb Mobile’s executive producer Paul Simon in a statement. “It allows us to instantly access our key stats and keep an eye on the health and trends within our game across multiple platforms.”