If you’re wondering how businesses like Starbucks, or games like Plants vs Zombies, have become poster children for app engagement and monetization, mobile marketing automation (MMA) is a significant part of it.

Consider, for example, that Starbucks has more than 13 million app users now resulting in 16 percent of the company’s total transactions (according to their January 22nd earnings call). They’ve done this by gamifying users’ morning caffeine fill-up with a chance to earn digital stars towards bonus coffees, and by rewarding members with digital gifts like free iTunes songs.

Yet right now, mobile marketing automation is at such a nascent stage that only 1.5 percent of businesses and developers are using it. That means the rest (like yourself?) are likely trying to figure out what exactly it does, and who the best providers are. In other words, how to tell the differences in enterprise players like Adobe, Kahuna, and Urban Airship; mobile game providers like Tapjoy and Upsight; and mobile-first players like Appboy, Leanplum, Localytics and Upsight.

To uncover this, we surveyed 375 mobile developers with over 900 million monthly average users to find the best mobile marketing automation platforms. And then analyzed 1.8 million apps in the Google Play and Apple App Store, along with live interviews.

In this webinar, we’ll condense our 20,000-word, 100+ page report into one, compelling hour that will give you the essential take-away’s necessary to start making intelligent choices on MMA. You’ll also have the chance to directly question VB’s lead analyst and VP of Research, John Koetsier.

