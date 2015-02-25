I am very excited to announce that the small research team that we’ve built at VentureBeat over the past year is growing.

Jon Cifuentes and Andrew Jones, both formerly from the Altimeter Group, have joined as analysts.

We’ve been building research at VB Insight for some time now, focusing specifically on marketing tech. That includes reports on mobile marketing automation, on the state of marketing technology, and upcoming reports on marketing clouds, marketing automation, and much, much more. And we’re doing webinars and even roadshows on those reports.

But we needed help. And that’s where Jon and Andrew come in.

Both have a great background in marketing tech. Both are smart and well-versed in the technologies and techniques that make marketing technologists successful. And both are accomplished researchers and analysts who are going to help take our research to the next level.

Jon Cifuentes

I joined the VB Insight team at VentureBeat as a research analyst. I’ll be researching and writing at the nexus of marketing strategy and technology.

Prior to VentureBeat, I was a senior researcher at Altimeter Group conducting research and providing advisory to F100 companies in disruption on enterprise social business, collaboration, and analytics. I’ve advised CMOs as a strategy consultant, have managed content teams, built social apps, and executed broad brand campaigns at the agency level. I’m also active in the enterprise technology startup community in the Bay Area. If you’re in this space, I’d love to connect with you.

Andrew Jones

I’m an analyst at VentureBeat Insight focused on marketing technology and personalization, having looked particularly at marketing cloud and social media management.

My background is in tech, marketing, and research. I’ve worked at Yahoo, startups, research think tanks, the digital agency iCrossing, and most recently as an analyst at Altimeter Group.

I also previously served in the Peace Corps, where I helped teach and develop infrastructure programs in a rural district between Costa Rica and Panama. I speak German and Spanish, play soccer, and travel as much as I can.